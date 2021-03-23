COVID long haulers: Northwestern Medicine study offers glimpse into their struggles

EVANSTON, Ill. – It’s a first of a kind study.

Northwestern Medicine offered a glimpse into the lives of COVID long haulers – people who once had the virus but did not require hospitalization. A long hauler is defined as someone having symptoms or affects lasting more than six weeks.

Northwestern’s study consisted of 50 long haulers with positive COVID tests and 50 with negative COVID tests, mild symptoms, no pneumonia and did not require hospitalization.

People like Maria Manfredini say she had nowhere else to turn. The 35-year-old from a suburb of Chicago got COVID in June 2020.

Maria Manfredini

“I had really bad flu-like symptoms and extreme pains and in a week, everything seemed to be getting better,” she said. “I’d feel OK for a day or two, then get hit again feeling the same symptoms when I had COVID.”

After her primary doctor said there was nothing they could do for her, she scoured the internet and found an invitation to the Northwestern study.

“Some days are tolerable,” Manfredini said. “Some days I’m bedridden. It just totally depends on the day. But my symptoms are always present.”

Some survivors still show symptoms that affect their quality of life.

“The possibility that long hauler syndrome is not a persistent infection of the brain or nerves with the virus but a post-infectious autoimmune problem,” said Dr. Igor Koralnik with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In addition to the physical side of things, the purpose was to detail the neurological quality of life and cognitive function, a first of its kind. The average age for Northwestern’s participants were as followed:

“Which are interspersed with other symptoms that are also included like intense fatigue as well as cardiac respiratory and GI symptoms,” Dr. Koralnik said.

People from 21 states were evaluated. But will their symptoms go away one day? The answer is still unknown.

Manfredini eventually married, but not in Italy where she had originally planned.

“One of our friends offered their backyard because I refuse to have anything indoors.”

She told WGN News that she suffers from brain fog and a host of other things neurologic and non-neurologic.

It’s why she is sharing her story.

“One minute I was completely fine and normal and the next I’m considered also a person who is chronically ill,” she said.

Dr. Koralnik also said the purpose of the study was to provide a roadway moving forward so that long haulers don’t suffer the same stigma experienced by women with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Click here to view the full study.