Covid cases, hospitalizations improve but vaccine numbers plummet

Illinois’ Covid numbers Monday offer a mixed bag of hope and concern.

The good news is for the first time in three weeks, the number of people hospitalized with Covid-related illness dropped below 2,000 this weekend.

The trend in the number of new Covid cases is also declining.

Far fewer people are dying from Covid in Illinois than did this winter. The states is now averaging roughly 30 Covid-related deaths per day.

Monday's positive Illinois Covid headlines:



* 1,963 hospitalized (we dropped below 2,000 this weekend)

* 2,049 new cases reported (trend declining)

* 32% fully vaccinated



Now the negative:



* Vaccinations are waaaay down

Avg. 78,440 per day (peak was 132,979 in mid-April)

Experts, though, are concerned about a dramatic drop in vaccinations

The 16, 920 doses administered Sunday was the lowest number since February 20.

The average number of people vaccinated per day in Illinois has now dropped to 78,440. That’s down from a peak of just under 133,000 in mid-April.