CHICAGO — For the first time ever, children as young as six months can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC and FDA gave final approval over the weekend, and doses are now being made available nationwide.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be given to children six-months to 5-years-old. Moderna’s shot will be given in two doses, while Pfizer’s will have three.

Walgreens will begin administering vaccines to children 3 and older at select locations starting this week. CVS’ MinuteClinics will give Pfizer shots to children ages 18 months through 4-years-old also starting this week.

The Rana-Reagan Pharmacy in Bloomingdale will also provide the vaccine for younger children.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is planning several events for children 6 months and older this summer.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

