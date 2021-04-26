COVID-19 vaccines administered in Chicago workplaces: A long shot?

With vaccine supplies increasing, some companies are working to offer on-site vaccinations to their employees. But it’s been a little trickier to set up than a flu shot clinic.

Employers are now able to set up clinics much like they would for the flu shot, meaning workers can get the shot at work and not have to waste time hunting for appointments or missing work to get their dose. Despite the convenience, however, workers remain cautious of the option.

“All the other obstacles we’ve figured out, now it’s just getting people to come and receive the vaccine,” said Chad Kodiak of Kodocare Pharmacy.

Argonne National Laboratory started offering vaccinations to employees on April 7. The compnay started to prepare back in December.

“It’s the whole idea of making it as frictionless as possible for employees, so if we have additional demand, we’ll continue to order,” said Michael Dunne.

When vaccine doses were minimal, companies with essential workers couldn’t do much to help their workforce. But that’s now changing.

“Going wherever it’s convenient to get people vaccinated needs to be the priority,” said Tamara Mahal.

Kodopharmacy stepped in to help overwhelmed health departments set up clinics at long-term care facilities, schools and factories in Will and DuPage counties. The idea is that the more people who are vaccinated, the more comfortable people will be returning to work.

“What we want to see is employer’s choosing to bring clinics to their sites the same way they would’ve with the flu campaign,” Mahal said.

The state has not offered vaccines directly to employers. As supply increases, the City of Chicago says its goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, which might mean getting a shot at work.

“It takes multiple visits, Mahal said. “You have a lot of people who want to see their coworker get the vaccine before they’re convinced to get it as well.”

If you are an employer in the City of Chicago you can find providers who will come distribute vaccines at your workplace by checking out the City of Chicago’s vaccination website.