COVID-19 vaccination site opens at DuPage County Fairgrounds

DUPAGE COUNTY, Il.. — A new mass vaccination clinic opens Wednesday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

The site is expected to speed up the county’s effort to immunize people against COVID-19. About 1,000 people are already registered to receive their vaccinations. All the county needs now is more doses of the vaccines.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

If you’ve registered online with the health department, you’ll get an email with a special link when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.

Individuals who would like to register for vaccine through DCHD, should click here.

Anyone who does not have access to the internet, a computer, or who needs support with registering for vaccine, including language assistance, should call the Health Department at (630) 682-7400 and a representative will assist them.