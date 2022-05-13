EVANSTON, Ill. — The city of Evanston has moved into a high level of COVID-19 transmission according to CDC metrics, with a total of 508.26 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Evanston reported 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, an increase over 305 cases reported the week prior.

City officials said the current seven-day moving average of daily confirmed cases is 56.71.

Based on CDC guidance, Evanston’s Health and Human Services Department recommends wearing a mask indoors, socializing outdoors if possible and getting tested before attending a public event.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Evanston has reported 12,788 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 148 Evanston residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

City officials said 97 percent of Evanston residents age 5 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 88.5 percent currently fully vaccinated.