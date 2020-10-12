COVID-19 spreads to Indiana suburb’s town hall after multiple bars report cases, officials say

GRIFFITH, Ind. — Officials in Griffith, IN say the novel coronavirus reached the suburb’s town hall Monday after multiple bars in the town closed due to cases of COVID-19.

An employee in the Clerk Treasurer’s Office tested positive for the virus over the weekend, officials said, after four bars in the town closed voluntarily due to positive COVID-19 cases being reported among either patrons or staff .

Bridge’s Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar, John’s Place, Set ‘Em Up Lanes and the American Legion all recently discovered positive cases of the virus and subsequently closed.

Town Council President Rick Ryfa said the bar and restaurant owners closed voluntarily after finding out about their positive cases, but at least one of them may have already reopened.

“They shut down proactively wanted to get their employees tested to make sure no one could possibly pass any virus. They deep cleaned the facilities and when they are ready to open it would only be under the condition that employees are free of the virus,” Ryfa said.

Ryfa said the exposure happened late last week when town hall employees ate at one of those four establishments and then returned to work.

While the town hall has actually been closed to the public since March, employees have still been working there. Now town hall will be closed to all employees until all tests are back.

Everyone who was in contact with the town hall employee who has tested positive will be tested as well, officials said.