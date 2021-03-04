COVID-19 saliva test drawing parental concern in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. – Some parents in Elmhurst are concerned about a new saliva test set to be administered to their children.

School District 205 in Elmhurst is set to begin conducting COVID-19 saliva tests for students opting in for in-person learning or participating in extracurricular activities. The move has rankled some parents, however.

Developed at the University of Illinois for its students there, Governor J.B. Pritzker has spoken with a great sense of pride about the test. District 205 has decided to give the test to students in grades 6-12.

The test is FDA approved.

Thursday night, District 205 officials held a virtual information session to ease parents’ anxiety about the test and its procedure.