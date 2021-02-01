COVID-19 rules relaxed in Kankakee, Will counties; Cook next as Illinois reports fewest cases since October

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 26: SrA Serena Nicholas of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Larcetta Linear at a mass vaccination center established at the Tinley Park Convention Center on January 26, 2021 in Tinley Park, Illinois. The site is the first large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. Workers at the site will be able to distribute 3000 vaccinations-per-day once adequate vaccine supplies become available. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Illinois continues to see positive signs in the COVID-19 pandemic as regions across the Chicago area become the latest to return to a level of restrictions last seen in the late summer.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the region including Will and Kankakee counties will move to “Phase 4” of the state’s pandemic plan effective Monday after it met the necessary metrics including an average Covid test positivity rate at or below 6.5% for three days.

In its latest update, IDPH also reported 2,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the fewest since October 6. The agency also reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths, which is the smallest single-day increase since November 9.

While the number of new cases reported on average is declining towards levels seen before the October spike, Illinois is still averaging about 66 deaths a day, three times the number reported on average last summer.

Positive signs are being seen across the U.S. as the deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak drew to a close. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting while vaccinations are picking up speed.

State health officials said Cook County (outside Chicago) will likely return to Phase 4 tomorrow as well, while regions including Lake, McHenry, DuPage and Kane counties could follow on Wednesday if current trends continue.

In returning to Phase 4, bars that don’t serve food can resume indoor service, indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys and skating rinks can reopen, group activities of up to 50 people are permitted and capacity limits rise to 50% for many businesses.

Only the Metro East region outside St. Louis remains under the state’s “Tier 2” resurgence mitigations. However, with a 6.5% average positivity rate as of Monday, it could go all the way to “Phase 4” in days if ICU bed availability rises slightly to get above the state’s 20% minimum.

The statewide positivity rate remains at 3.9% Monday, returning to levels seen in mid-September although testing has risen from around 50,000 to about 90,000 a day on average since then.

Vaccination efforts continue to increase statewide as Illinois expects to surpass 1 million doses administered since they were first made available in mid-December on Monday.

According to IDPH, only 14,422 vaccine does were administered Saturday due to the effects of the weekend and the inclement weather. As of Monday, Illinois is averaging about 43,378 doses over a 7-day period with 996,410 given to qualifying individuals so far.

While Illinois ranks sixth behind more populous states in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given to date, according to the New York Times, it continues to rank near the bottom when it comes to the percent of the population which has received at least one shot.

In Wisconsin, officials said they will soon be testing a statewide portal for signing up for vaccinations as the process of signing up directly with local governments and private providers has proven confusing for many.