COVID-19 recovery is not one-size-fits-all — it can mean inpatient rehabilitation for some

When it comes to COVID-19, recovery is not a one-size-fits-all experience. For some, it will take months to regain the strength lost while in the ICU and on a ventilator — and inpatient rehabilitation is the first step toward home.

Ed Paitl, 70, spent more than two weeks on a ventilator in the ICU. When he arrived at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital, he was unable to walk or get out of bed.

“It’s just a terrible thing,” he said. “I don’t know where I picked it up, just a miracle I’m here.”

His doctors and therapists said they’ve helped dozens of COVID-19 patients get back on their feet. For most, it’s a long road.

“What we see are really deconditioned patients muscle weakness, neurologic weakness, they also have cognitive issues,” Dr. Mahesh Ramachandran, chief medical officer at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital, said.

“Today we went to the gym and I went up four steps and down four steps,” he said,

For Paitl, it’s been an emotional experience. While he was sedated and at his worst in the ICU, he says he heard his late son Eric’s voice.

“My son told me to go back,” he said. “He passed away six years ago…It was his voice, my son’s voice that sent me back. And all of a sudden, I was off the ventilator.”

Paitl is hoping to go home May 15 and he wanted to thank all the people who have prayed for him during his recovery. He says he wants people going through recovery to know that they need to work hard and not give up.