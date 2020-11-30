COVID-19 rates in Chicago near level for lessening restrictions as Illinois reports 6,190 cases, 85 deaths

CHICAGO — If a trend of declining COVID-19 test positivity rates and hospitalizations continues, Chicago could be among the first regions in Illinois to meet the state’s criteria for stricter “Tier 3” mitigation measures to be rolled back.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Monday, Chicago has seen two consecutive days with a 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate below 12%, with a rate of 11.7% as of November 27.

When Governor JB Pritzker and health officials implemented stricter “Tier 3” restrictions statewide 10 days ago, they said a region could move to less-strict “Tier 2” restrictions if they saw a positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days, met a minimum threshold of hospital bed availability and saw a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven out of the last 10 days.

Chicago meets the capacity requirements as of Monday and has seen a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations for four of the past seven days. If these trends continue, Chicago could move to “Tier 2” in as few as three days, which would allow for the reopening of museums and entertainment venues, as well as increases in capacity limits. Indoor dining restrictions would remain.

Statewide, the IDPH reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 85 additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

The percent of tests which confirmed a new case of COVID-19 from November 23-29 rose slightly to 10.2%. Officials also said 66,980 new tests were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s 7-day testing average down to around 86,000, below a peak of more than 100,000 seen days prior.

Hospitalizations also began declining about a week ago, although the total number of patients remained relatively flat with 5,849 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday night, including 1,217 in intensive care and 715 on ventilators.

While the 7-day average of hospitalizations in Southern Illinois has been trending down as well, the region reported on 14 available intensive care beds out of a total of 88 as of Sunday night.

Most regions of the state established in the Restore Illinois plan have seen their COVID-19 test positivity rates decline or remain flat in recent days. The South Suburban Region including Will and Kankakee counties is one exception, with a 7-day positivity rate that rose slightly to 17.4% as of November 27, the highest in the state.

While there are optimistic signs in the larger COVID-19 trends across the state, health officials are warning another surge is possible as people return home from the Thanksgiving holidays.

Despite calls from the CDC and local officials for Americans to avoid travel this Thanksgiving, the TSA reports just over three million people were processed through the nation’s airports and more than 50 million people hit the road over the holiday weekend, according to AAA.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.