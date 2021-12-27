COVID-19 putting a wrinkle in Chicago New Year’s Eve plans, but show will go on

CHICAGO – COVID-19 is putting a wrinkle in New Year’s Eve plans, but the show will still go on in the city.

As the city prepares to celebrate yet another New Year during a pandemic, the more things have changed – the more they are actually staying the same.

“People are going to do what they want to do, there’s a gradation of safety,” Pritzker said.

Chicago is planning the biggest fireworks celebration in the city’s history along the Chicago River and at Navy Pier. Various downtown bridges will host launch spots.

While some are excited to celebrate in style, others say not so fast.

“I think typically I’d go out and do something with other people more but this year we’re not doing that. We just think it’s a little big safer to be at home, it’s good to be with family still,” Evanston resident Annalise Vernon said.

In a press release Monday, the city is both encouraging people to stay home and go out. Large hotel parties are already sold out. Many restaurants, especially with views of the fireworks, are booked.

While masks will be mandatory, vaccines will not be due to the city’s rule going into effect on Jan. 3.

Last week saw the biggest spike in state COVID-19 cases yet.

If residents want to attend the parties at Navy Pier, you will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.