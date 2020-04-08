COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 8: Fewer ICU beds in north, southwest suburbs, data shows

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 8, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

8 a.m.

Chicago’s north and southwest suburbs have the lowest percentages of available intensive care unit beds in Illinois.

New data from the governor’s office found that in the north suburbs, just 16% of its total ICU beds were available. In the southwest suburbs, only 20% of ICU beds were available.

Chicago has 24 percent of its beds open.

The northwest suburbs has the highest number, with more than half of its ICU beds available.