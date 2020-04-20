WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News

COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 20: Lightfoot to report status of effort to combat high rates of illness, death among minorities

COVID-19 Pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 20, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:50 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will provide an update at 1p.m. Monday on the latest efforts by the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team to mitigate the racialized outcomes present in the COVID-19 crisis.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News