COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 18 | 2 more suburbs requiring face coverings

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 18, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

8 a.m.

Highland Park and Wilmette will start requiring people to wear face coverings on Monday — they are two of six suburbs making such requirements.

People will have to wear masks inside essential businesses or riding public transportation.

Both cities said people do not have to wear masks if they are exercising or on their own property.

Mask requirements have already been implemented in Morton Grove, Skokie, Cicero and Glenview.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he’s considering a state-wide requirement.