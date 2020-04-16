COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 16: Morton Grove, Skokie mask mandate in effect today

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 16, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:15 a.m.

An order takes effect Thursday, requiring people in Skokie to wear masks when out in public. Starting at 5 p.m., all workers and shoppers must cover their faces at grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and all other essential businesses. It also included anyone using public transit, ride shares or making deliveries.

A similar order is now in place in Morton Grove, Glenview and Cicero.