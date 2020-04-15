COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 15: Cicero town president to require all workers to wear face masks

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 15, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

8:50 a.m.

The Emergency Paycheck Protection program for small businesses has approved more than 44,000 loans in Illinois. That’s $12.5 billion.

Across the country, the program has approved more than one million loans totaling $247 billion.

The program was designed to help employers meet payroll and stay afloat for a few months as the COVID-19 crisis grows.

8 a.m.

Cicero town President Larry Dominick issued an executive order requiring all workers to wear some sort of face covering, and store customers must stay 6 feet apart.

Those who don’t comply, will be turned away.

Any non-compliant business will face a citation, a fine and the potential revocation of its town business license.

Meanwhile, Skokie will mandate face marks starting Thursday.