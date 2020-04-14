COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 14: Markham testing center opens today

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 14, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:30 a.m.

Illinois National Guardsmen will help open a new COVID-19 testing center in Markham Tuesday. The site is located at 3824 W 159th Place. It is the third such site run by the state; the others are in Harwood Heights and downstate McLean.

Another 80 Illinois guardsmen are being deployed to support COVID-19 response operations across the state. That brings the total to about 650 guard members.

7 a.m.

The first city employee to die from COVID-19 also worked last month’s primary election. Revall Burke died two weeks after serving as an election judge at a South Side polling location. Poll workers or voters who may have come into contact with him are now being notified.

Gov. JB Pritzker defended his decision to not postpone the election, saying he did not have legal authority to do so.