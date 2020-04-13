COVID-19 pandemic updates for April 13: University of Chicago researchers to study use of plasma to fight virus

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 11, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:10 a.m.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the University of Chicago’s medical system is joining the ranks of research institutions studying whether plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can help people who are severely ill with the disease.