COVID-19 Pandemic updates for April 10: Indiana death toll now 300

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 10, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

9:12 a.m.

COVID-19 related deaths in Indiana climbed to 300, state health officials announced Friday.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his daily news conference at 1:30 p.m. CT. You can watch it courtesy our Fort Wayne, Indiana sister station WANE-TV here.

Total positive cases: 6,907

Total deaths: 300

Tests reported to ISDH: 35,040



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbraX48 pic.twitter.com/VJYlKqQQkP — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 10, 2020