COVID-19 Pandemic March 30 updates: Chicago police will continue to patrol lakefront

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 30, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:40 am

The Chicago Park District Security and the Chicago Police Department will continue to patrol the lakefront and disband people who violate the closure.

— Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) March 30, 2020

5:30 am

The University of Chicago announced Monday the first stage of an effort to provide emergency support and address some of the immediate needs of local residents, businesses, and community-based nonprofits on the South Side as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will launch on Monday, March 30.