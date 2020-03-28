COVID-19 Pandemic March 28 updates

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 28, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7 a.m.

McCormick Place is being turned into a makeshift hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it will have 3,000 beds and that all three halls of the convention center will be used.

Patients will be separated by the level of care they require.

The hospital is expected to be up and running by April 24.

A similar facility is opening on Monday, at a convention center in New York.