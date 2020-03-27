Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 27, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:25 a.m.

The head usher of the Life Church of Glenview died Friday morning, after being admitted to the hospital with complications from COVID-19, pneumonia, diabetes and pancreatic cancer.

William Rosado was 64.

About 43 parishioners say they have symptoms of COVID-19, though only a dozen have been tested. Ten of them are positive. Rev. Eli Hernandez is in the hospital.

7:15 a.m.

Starting Monday, U.S. Costco locations will temporarily implement new weekday closing hours. We will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Gas stations will close at 7 p.m.

Weekend hours will remain the same.