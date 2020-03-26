COVID-19 pandemic March 26 updates: Staff member at middle school in Matteson tests positive for virus

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 26, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:25 am

A staff member at Colin Powell Middle School in Matteson, Illinois recently tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Elementary School District 159. The employee remains in isolation at a local hospital.