COVID-19 pandemic March 25 updates: Staff member at West Leyden HS tests positive for COVID-19

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 25, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:45 am

A staff member at West Leyden High School in Northlake, Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, the district superintendent announced Wednesday. The vast majority of the school and the district is considered at “low risk” for being potentially exposed to the virus, according to the announcement. Those individual students or staff members who we believe were in close contact with the staff member are receiving an additional communication identifying them as a “medium risk” for exposure.