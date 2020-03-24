COVID-19 pandemic March 24 updates: Metra offering free rides to first responders

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 24, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:52 am

Doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other medical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will now be able to ride free on Metra by showing their work ID to a Metra conductor. View the news release here: https://bit.ly/399OIkh

6:50 am

Kansas adds 14-day home quarantine to Kansans who have traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23

6:30 am

The mayor of Mundelein has COVID-19. Steve Lentz announced at a village board meeting Monday night that he and his wife tested positive for the virus.

6 am

Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee’s lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history due to the coronavirus. Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5.