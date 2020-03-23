Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 23, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

10:40 am

(AP) — Indiana health officials are reporting one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to seven. Gov. Eric Holcomb is planning to make a televised address at noon on Monday to “address the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

10:20 am

Some Montessori schools are offering care for essential workers during COVID-19 closures over the coming weeks. Currently, the following campuses have been confirmed to provide childcare starting Monday, March 23: guidepostmontessori.com

8:50 am

The Joliet Police Department reports the Walmart COVID-19 testing site for First Responders and Healthcare Workers, located at 2424 West Jefferson St in Joliet, is currently full and there are no more openings today.