COVID-19 pandemic March 20 updates: Tax Day officially moved to July 15

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 20, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

9:45 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday the IRS has officially moved Tax Day to July 15. More details.

8:37 a.m.

A COVID-19 Regional Command Center may be set up at the airport in Gary, Ind., perhaps as early as next week.

The proposed emergency operations center could be a focal point for the various health and relief agencies to share information, coordinate their response and distribute a unified message to the public.

The timetable for such a command center hasn’t been finalized yet.

8:23 a.m.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 across the United States. Johns Hopkins is also reporting that over 200 people have died.

In Illinois, there are 422 total COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths.

8:15 a.m.

A preschooler in northwest suburban Bartlett has tested positive for COVID-19. The child is the youngest patient to be diagnosed with the virus in the state of Illinois. More here.