COVID-19 Pandemic March 19 updates: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle provides COVID-19 update

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 18, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest details will be at the top.

10 a.m.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will hold a press conference with Bill Barnes, Executive Director of Cook County’s Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security and Dr. Terry Mason, Chief Operating Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health to announce Cook County’s new text message alert system, hotline and email for sharing COVID-19 updates.

9:25 a.m.

In an effort to help those who are most at risk of COVID-19, Mariano’s will offer senior shopping hours every day beginning Friday. Special shopping hours will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at all 44 locations until further notice.

“We encourage our customers to respect these designated store hours for seniors and to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe,” Roundy’s Division President Michael Marx said in a statement.

8:45 a.m.

Indiana small businesses are now eligible for financial assistance under a disaster designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday. More info here.

To apply for loans or receive more information about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, visit http://SBA.gov/Disaster.

You can find more about what Illinois is doing for small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

8:24 a.m.

Parents across Illinois may have to keep kids home from school longer than first thought.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker closed public and private K-12 schools through March 30, but as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens, state education officials said the closures could be extended, the Chicago Tribune reports.

For how long, it isn’t clear.

8:20 a.m.

Officials have confirmed one case of COVID-19 in Lake Forest and another case in neighboring Lake Bluff.

7:58 a.m.

Koval Distillery, known for its whiskey and gin, are now working with Chicago officials and medical professionals to make hand sanitizer.

It will go to the medical community, retirement homes and those one the front lines fighting the pandemic.