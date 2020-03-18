COVID-19 Pandemic March 18 live updates: City Hall worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 18, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest details will be at the top.

11:45 a.m. – A staff member at north suburban Libertyville High School tested positive for COVID-19. The district superintendent says this is the first confirmed case of a district employee. Libertyville high school closed Monday. As of Tuesday, eight cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Lake County.

11:35 a.m. – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an emergency declaration to help the movement of supplies. Vehicles can get free overweight trucking permits starting April 12.

11:15 a.m. – A Chicago City Hall worker tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said they do not believe the employee contracted the virus at work.

Any individuals who had close contact with the individual has been required to self-quarantine as a precaution.

10:55 a.m. – Mariano’s hiring immediately for all positions at all locations. Individuals can apply here, or stop by a store location 10 AM to 4 PM, M-F, for an onsite interview.

10 a.m. – A DePaul University faculty member and a University of Chicago student have tested positive for COVID-19. More info here.