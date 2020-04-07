COVID-19 Pandemic April 7 updates: 2nd employee at Elgin Police Dept. tests positive

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 7, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:07 a.m.

The Elgin Police Department announced that a second civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last work day was March 18. The employee received a test on March 30 and was informed on April 5 that the test result was positive.

7 a.m.

The village of Melrose Park announced the 2020 Taste of Melrose Park has been cancelled “due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus and concern for people’s safety. More info here