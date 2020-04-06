COVID-19 Pandemic April 6 updates: 2nd Stateville inmate dies

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 6, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:40 a.m.

A second prisoner at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill has died from COVID-19. Ronald Rice was 66-years-old and died while being treated at Morris Hospital. Six days earlier, prison officials announced the first inmate death from the virus at the prison. There are currently 60 positive cases there.