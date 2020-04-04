Testing expanded in Dunning | COVID-19 Pandemic April 4 updates

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 4, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:30 a.m.

Testing was expanded at a COVID-19 testing site in the city’s Dunning neighborhood.

Double of tests can be done at 6959 Forest Preserve Dr. Now 500 people can be tested. First responders and medical personal are guaranteed a test, but others can be tested as well with some guidelines.

Health care workers and first responders can be tested without showing symptoms.

Officials are urging those without symptoms to not get tested.