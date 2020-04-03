COVID-19 Pandemic April 3 updates: Lightfoot, interim police superintendent to thank donors

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 3, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7 a.m.

Mayor Lightfoot will join Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck to thank the more than 100 donors that have supported Chicago’s police officers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Press conference scheduled for 9:15 a.m.