COVID-19 Pandemic April 2 updates: Tinley Park news publisher dies of suspected case of virus

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 2, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

8:30 a.m.

Tinley Park news publisher, a leader in the Arab American community, has died of a suspected case of COVID-19, according to The Daily Southtown.