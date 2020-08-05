COVID-19 outbreak identified at Crystal Lake Texas Roadhouse

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – The McHenry County Department of Health has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Crystal Lake.

Texas Roadhouse, located at 835 Cog Circle, has voluntarily closed and is working with the department to safely reopen as soon as possible.

Anyone who has worked or visited the restaurant or is in close contact of someone who has worked or visited between July 19 and August 4 is encouraged to get tested.

At this time, the exact number of cases is not known at this time.