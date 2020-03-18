COVID-19 outbreak has senior homes worried about mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. — The COVID-19 outbreak has some senior homes worried about the safety of their mail deliveries.

Barbara Hughes, a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living Community in Oak Park, didn’t get her mail for five days.

Now, Hughes said the Postal Service is putting mail by the door and Brookdale’s staff has to sort it and put it in the boxes.

It’s been causing a strain on staff already preoccupied by keeping residents healthy.

“It took our staff, four people people, four hours to they to get through the backlog of mail that they had to physically go to pick up yesterday,” resident Susan Cicelsky said.

No one at the assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19, but many residents are in their 80’s and 90’s. The building has severe restrictions for anyone coming in.

On Tuesday, Illinois announced 22 cases of COVID-19 at a senior living facility in Willowbrook.

“We rely on the Postal Service for our medications, our important papers, our communication with our grandchildren,” Cicelsky said.

Mail carriers were asked to fill out a CDC questionnaire asking about travel and possible symptoms before going into the mailroom.

They also had to had to get their temperatures taken. Several have refused.

One Postal Service worker told us her colleague left the facility because he was afraid of contracting COVID-19.

“We’re all trying to keep safe,” she said.

Not getting mail can be very isolating for seniors, many have mobility issues and cannot get to the Post Office.