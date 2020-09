ELMHURST, Ill. — The Orangetheory Fitness studio in Elmhurst has confirmed 18 positive COVID-19 cases.

The DuPage County Health Department says it has received multiple COVID-19 cases from Orangetheory last week.

The studio on Addison Avenue in Chicago, closed on Thursday to investigate and perform a deep cleaning of the gym.

Over the past week, Elmhurst has seen the biggest increase in cases since the beginning of the virus pandemic.