COVID-19 not slowing down Cook County State’s Attorney candidates on campaign trail

CHICAGO — With a week until the Illinois primary, COVID-19 concerns are not slowing down candidates on the ballot.

Manny’s Deli in South Loop remains a busy stop for Cook County State’s Attorney candidates and their surrogates.

On Tuesday, each campaign said it’s full speed ahead with practical safety precautions.

“I certainly have not been slowing down as far as campaigning, going out there and shaking hands everywhere and people who don’t want it and prefer fist bumps or elbow knocking, that’s fine too,” said Bill Conway. “My wife does even let me look at Bella here without either using a lot of sanitizer or even showering.”

Bob Fioretti said his wife has taken the lead on disinfecting supplies for his campaign.

“My wife bought a case of it for everybody and we’re passing it out to everybody on the campaign,” Fioretti said. “I have a sensitive immune system from 9 years of cancer, I don’t have body fat. So I wash my hands regularly.”

Kim Foxx’s South Side headquarters is packed with disinfecting wipes and sanitizer. Foxx’s communications advisor says there are no plans to cancel events.

“Our candidate is very warm, there are people who want to hug and things like that,” said Foxx staffer Slyvia Ewing. “We try to respect those distances and our volunteers practice a lot of safety. You can see around our office we have a lot of hand sanitizer and we believe in that.“

A state of emergency has been declared in Illinois, but the candidates are sprinting to the finish line.

“To tell you the truth I haven’t really noticed a huge change in the campaign. Our events are still going forward,” Donna More said. “People are still out and about on the streets. If you hand out literature they’re still taking it.”

The Chicago Board of Election said to expect inconveniences on Election Day due to COVID-19. Chicagoans are urged to vote early or by mail as some locations are declining to serve as polling sites.

In the Democratic presidential primary, both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have canceled rallies in Cleveland Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns. The Illinois primary takes place in one week, on March 17.