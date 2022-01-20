COVID-19 mass vaccination site reopening in Matteson Thursday

MATTESON, Ill. — For the second time this week, Cook County will reopen a vaccination site in the suburbs as demand grows across the county.

The second of three mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics is expected to open in Matteson Thursday morning at 4647 Promenade Way. The first to open was in Forest Park off of Roosevelt Road.

Vaccinations in Illinois have passed 20 million — more than any other state in the Midwest.

Officials with the county’s health department say they felt a need for mass vaccination clinics to reopen after wait times grew at smaller sites.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each of the locations.

Sites will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Officials with the Cook County Health Department said they didn’t expect to have another round of mass vaccination clinics.

Cook County is expected to open the third location in Des Plaines on Saturday.

Click here for more information and to make an appointment. Those who make appointments will be prioritized.