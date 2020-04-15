COVID-19 in Illinois: Over 1,300 new cases, 80 additional deaths

CHICAGO — During the governor’s daily news conference, Illinois health officials announced the latest COVID-19 numbers.

There are 1,356 new cases of COVID-19, and 80 additional people have died. That bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 24,593 and 948 total deaths.

“Even though we’re flattening the curve, we still have a ways to go. We have to tough this out together,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gov. JB Pritzker also included new projections on the financial toll the state is now predicting:

-$2.7 billion shortfall for current fiscal year

-$4.6 billion shortfall for next fiscal year (FY2021)

