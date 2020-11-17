COVID-19 continues to put strain on hospital staffing in Illinois, across US

CHICAGO — The coronavirus pandemic is putting a crunch on hospital staffing across Illinois and our nation, and more hospital systems are being forced to push back elective surgeries.

North Shore University System says it’s worried about its employees.

“We’re concerned mostly right now about our capacity, and our ability to staff as the numbers go up,” said Dr. Neil Freedman, MD/North Shore University Health System.

Since mid-October, North Shore’s system alone has seen a nearly ten-fold increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“It’s very concerning not just for us at North Shore, it’s the entire region but what we’re seeing is being seen by all the health systems in our area as well,” said Dr. Freedman.

Advocate Aurora Health System announced Monday it is cutting some elective in-patient surgeries because their COVID hospitalization rates are 23 percent higher now than the peak numbers in the spring.

“Our healthcare system cannot absorb the doubling or tripling of numbers if we have a number of super spreader events arising out of Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Executive Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Prevention.

Not only is hospital capacity of concern, but health care workers themselves. Most of whom have not stopped since the start of the pandemic.

“Our doctors, nurses, EMTs, hospital social workers, and respiratory therapists are paying the price. They’re exhausted,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

“As the numbers go up and the acuity and the severity of illness goes up and our ICUs are starting to fill up again, the days are getting longer for all our staff including respiratory therapists and nurses across the floors and ICU,” said Dr. Freedman.

Dr. Freedman is also urging people to reconsider holiday plans to keep numbers down and people safe, until a vaccine is widely available. Two late-stage vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna in the last week provide some hope for that.

“I would stress to people that his is the time with the light at the end of the tunnel that we need make sacrifices now,” said Dr. Freedman.