COVID-19 cases jump 25 percent in Illinois as state reports 28,280 new cases, 150 deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 28,280 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days on Friday, including 150 additional deaths. New cases of COVID-19 have jumped 25 percent from last week.

Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on November 12, 2021, laboratories have reported 879,278 specimens for a total of 37,895,788 cases. As of Thursday night, 1,759 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 12 to November 18 is 3.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12 to November 18 is 3.8 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

A total of 16,691,850 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,142 doses. Since reporting on November 12, 434,995 doses were reported administered in Illinois.