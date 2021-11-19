COVID-19 cases jump 25 percent in Illinois as state reports 28,280 new cases, 150 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 28,280 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days on Friday, including 150 additional deaths. New cases of COVID-19 have jumped 25 percent from last week.

Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on November 12, 2021, laboratories have reported 879,278 specimens for a total of 37,895,788 cases. As of Thursday night, 1,759 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 12 to November 18 is 3.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12 to November 18 is 3.8 percent.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

A total of 16,691,850 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,142 doses. Since reporting on November 12, 434,995 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News