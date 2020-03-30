COVID-19 cases in Illinois top 5,000; total deaths over 70

CHICAGO — There are now more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois.

State health officials announced 461 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,057.

Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 72. However, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike appeared to confirm one more death during Monday’s press conference, bringing the total to 73. The IDPH website still says 72 deaths.

Among the deaths was an inmate at Stateville Correctional Center. Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven Stateville staff members are also being isolated.

In total, more than 30,000 Illinoisans have been tested for the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.