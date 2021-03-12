County-by-county breakdown: Where the most people are fully vaccinated in the Chicago area

CHICAGO — In a look at where the Chicago area stands in the race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, several suburban counties lead the way.

DuPage and Kendall Counties are at the top, with both having more than 11 percent of their populations fully vaccinated.

That’s followed by suburban Cook County, where 10.8 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

As for Chicagoans, currently 9 percent of the city’s population has received both doses. McHenry County has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents at just 7.8 percent.