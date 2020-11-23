Could you get the same COVID-19 treatment as President Trump? Access will be limited

CHICAGO — A new treatment could be on the table if you contract COVID-19 but it won’t be an option for everyone.

Regeneron’s antibody cocktail called “regen-cov2” is the same one President Trump received while sick with the virus and has now been approved by the FDA for emergency use by patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, the treatment is mostly meant to help people recover without ending up in the hospital, so other criteria need to be met too before it would be an option.

Ideal candidates are those who have mild to moderate cases but are at high risk of developing a severe case due to factors like age, weight and underlying health conditions.

Dr. Sybil Hosek has been taking part in a prevention trial of regeneron since August with the Cook County health Department, and said the treatment will be supplemental to a vaccine once one becomes available.

“We know probably not everybody is going to get a vaccine, some don’t want to; those people may still be vulnerable, so having the option to have antibodies would be important” Hosek said.

Initially, 300,000 doses of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail will be made available in the U.S. by the end of the year to those who need it.

“There’s also people who don’t respond well to vaccines and so for those people this would also be an option; it would help jumpstart their immune system if they were infected with Covid,” Hosek said.