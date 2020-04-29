Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests.

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company said Wednesday in a press release.

Costco said in the release that the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the company said.

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Costco previously limited the number of customers permitted in stores.