Travel expert weighs in on coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel Expert Kendra Thornton weighs in on travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

She shares these tips...

Where can people obtain the most up-to-date information on coronavirus and affected areas?

People should start with the CDC Website for general information on the virus and destinations with diagnosed cases: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/

If people are planning to travel internationally should they cancel their plans?

The criteria for canceling a trip is a personal decision that travelers should make after learning the facts. We recommend checking with the U.S. Department of State web site for current Travel Advisory warnings. As of today, the 4 countries (out of 195) that have elevated Travel Advisory levels due to coronavirus are China, Italy, Iran and South Korea. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there shouldn’t be any travel or trade restrictions due to the coronavirus because the risk of being infected is low. It only advises that people who are sick or have underlying health conditions or the elderly avoid travel to infected areas. The world is a big place and there are so many destinations that haven’t been impacted by coronavirus. At my agency, we currently have clients traveling on all continents and our team is still helping travelers plan trips to all parts of the globe.

For people who are planning to travel what precautions can they take?

The WHO (World Health Organization) says an airplane cabin by itself isn’t more conducive to spreading infection. The virus is not airborne. It’s transmitted by droplets, that only live on surfaces for short periods of time. Bring disposable Clorox wipes and wipe down your airplane seat, tray and arm rests.

Wearing a medical mask is not required if you are healthy as there is no evidence that wearing a mask of any type protects non sick people.

Use common sense like you would anywhere you don’t want to pick up an illness. (1) Avoid contact with people. (2) Refrain from touching your mouth and nose. (3) Wash your hands often with soap and water and use hand sanitizer frequently.

Will insurance cover cancellations due to coronavirus?

Travel insurance may or may not help. Please refer to your plan to learn more but in most cases fear of travel, travel advisories, and destination being inaccessible due to viral illness are typically not covered risks under most insurance plans. Credit cards and other providers are also unlikely to grant you a refund simply because you changed your mind about traveling.

If you are in initial stages of trip planning and would like additional coverage, a Cancel for Any Reason upgrade may be available at time of initial trip deposit – ask your Travel advisor for more information.

What are the Airlines doing?

At this point, U.S. carriers are giving refunds for anyone with confirmed air travel through April 30 into countries designated as high risk such as China and Italy. If you are traveling to countries outside of the high-risk area, airlines may on a case by case basis waive the change fee so you can rebook travel for a later date, but they are not offering refunds. In these cases, you would still have to pay the difference in fare if the later travel date is more expensive.