CHICAGO — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Illinois as health officials on Friday announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 deaths.

The state now has 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The high numbers come one day after the state’s daily cases topped 1,000 for the first time since June 5, according to Chicago Tribune.