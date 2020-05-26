Coronavirus in Illinois: First week-over-week drop in deaths reported

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, health officials hold daily coronavirus news conference

CHICAGO — As the Illinois coronavirus death toll approaches 5,000, health officials offered a glimmer of hope Tuesday.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said last week was the first week there were fewer deaths than previous weeks. She called it a “hopeful sign.”

Ezike also reported 1,178 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 39 virus related deaths statewide Tuesday. It’s worth noting that numbers are often lower after a weekend due to slower reporting from labs.

The state is also now reporting a recovery rate estimate, which stands at 92%.

In total, there have been 113,195 coronavirus cases in the state, and 4,923 deaths.

All regions in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan are set to progress to “Phase 3” on Friday. Here’s what you can expect in Phase 3 of Illinois’s’ reopening plan.

